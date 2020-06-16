Virus shadow on monsoon session of Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the continuing surge in coronavirus cases in Odisha, doubts have cropped up over holding of the monsoon session of the State Assembly that is generally held in July. While it was expected that the session will be held as usual by maintaining social distance and other Covid-19 guidelines, sources said in view of the prevailing situation it will not be possible to convene the Assembly. If at all, the Assembly will meet only for two to three days.

Meetings of the committees and sub-committees of the Assembly which were to be held after June 10 have also been deferred. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had informed the chairpersons of all committees and sub-committees in a letter on June 2 that the meetings would be held after June 10.Stating that the meetings of the committees and sub-committees were put on hold in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Patro said the decision to resume them has been taken following a permission from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said henceforth, the meetings will be held with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.

The Speaker had adjourned the budget session of the Assembly from March 13 till March 29 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The House was later convened for a day on March 30 to pass the annual budget for 2020-21 without discussion. Discussion on budgetary provisions of different departments which were listed till March 29 was also cancelled.