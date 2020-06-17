CBI seizes Rs 37.9 lakh fromlocker of private firm's ex-director in Bhubaneswar PNB fraud case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday seized Rs 37.90 lakh from the locker of a director of Global Trading Solutions Limited in connection with the Rs 31.92 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in Bhubaneswar.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized the money from the locker of one of the former directors of the firm, Kaushik Mohanty. His locker was in Corporation Bank which has been merged with Union Bank of India. The bank’s branch is in Patia.

Sources said CBI officials had recently visited the private firm’s managing director Abinash Mohanty’s parental house in Lewis Road within Badagada police limits to inquire about his whereabouts.

However, Abinash has reportedly been staying separately from his family from last few years and fled the State after mortgaging several private properties to avail huge amount of loan from PNB.

CBI had registered a case in this regard on June 9 against four serving and retired officials of PNB in the City for allegedly cheating the bank. PNB's branch at the Station Square had allegedly advanced loans to Global Trading Solutions, a mineral exporting firm, in gross violation of norms.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case in this regard under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against PNB officials as well as directors of Global Trading.