STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CBI seizes Rs 37.9 lakh fromlocker of private firm's ex-director in Bhubaneswar PNB fraud case

Global Trading Solutions MD Abinash Mohanty fled the State after mortgaging private properties to avail loan from PNB

Published: 17th June 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday seized Rs 37.90 lakh from the locker of a director of Global Trading Solutions Limited in connection with the Rs 31.92 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in Bhubaneswar.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized the money from the locker of one of the former directors of the firm, Kaushik Mohanty. His locker was in  Corporation Bank which has been merged with Union Bank of India. The bank’s branch is in Patia.

Sources said CBI officials had recently visited the private firm’s managing director Abinash Mohanty’s parental house in Lewis Road within Badagada police limits to inquire about his whereabouts.

However, Abinash has reportedly been staying separately from his family from last few years and fled the State after mortgaging several private properties to avail huge amount of loan from PNB.

CBI had registered a case in this regard on June 9 against four serving and retired officials of PNB in the City for allegedly cheating the bank. PNB's branch at the Station Square had allegedly advanced loans to Global Trading Solutions, a mineral exporting firm, in gross violation of norms.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case in this regard under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against PNB officials as well as directors of Global Trading.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Global Trading Solutions Bhubaneswar PNB fraud CBI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp