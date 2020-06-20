STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Four more railway employees test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

The four male employees in the age group of 30 to 38 years had travel history to Delhi and were tested COVID-19 positive while undergoing home quarantine.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

For representational purposes (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven persons including four employees of railways tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday. Three among them are local cases. Two days after seven employees of East Coast Railway (ECoR) tested positive, four more employees were found infected with the virus in the last 24 hours.

The four male employees in the age group of 30 to 38 years had travel history to Delhi and were tested COVID-19 positive while undergoing home quarantine following their return, informed officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The local cases include a 45-year-old female and minor boy of a family in Housing Board Colony of Dumduma who is linked to a previous positive case with travel history of Ganjam besides, a 31-year-old female who is an employee of a private hospital in the city.

A 28-year-old male of Housing Board Colony in Chandrasekharpur area recovered from the disease on the day. With the seven new cases, COVID-19 tally of the city surged to 165 with 78 active cases and 83 recovered cases. Three patients have succumbed to the disease so far.

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing number of cases in the city, BMC has expedited distribution of thermal screening devices at ward level to deal effectively with outbreak of the pandemic in the city.

Additional Commissioner of BMC Surath Chanda Mallick said the devices were distributed in Ward 29 on Friday. "We have procured five thermal screening devices for each ward which will be used by COVID-19 Sachetaks and surveillance teams during door to door survey and active surveillance," he said.

Each of the devices has been procured at a cost of around Rs 3,000. Mallick informed that in wake of rising number of cases in Salia Sahi, the largest slum of the Capital city, massive awareness programme on social distancing has been launched in the slum areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Coast Railway COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar COVID Bhubaneswar railway staff
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp