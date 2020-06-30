STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

66 per cent COVID-19 cases from 11 Odisha districts that shut down on weekends

The State had 2212 cases till May-end. Of the 30 districts, 17 have more than 100 cases with Ganjam being the worst hit with 1367 cases.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Image used for representational purposes.File Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As anticipated, Odisha has added a whopping 4647 cases to its Covid-19 tally this month.The number of cases recorded in the last 28 days is more than twice the cases registered in 77 days till May 31. With 245 new cases in last 24 hours, the number of cases soared to 6859.

The State had 2212 cases till May-end. Of the 30 districts, 17 have more than 100 cases with Ganjam being the worst hit with 1367 cases.

Remaining slow initially, the novel coronavirus infection spread in the 17 districts following the influx of migrants from the virus burden states. 

Even as the country decided to enforce Unlock 1.0 from June 1, Odisha Government as a preemptive measures went for weekend shutdown in 11 migration prone districts for two days a week from June 6 to check further spread of the highly infectious disease.  

Complete shutdown of non-essential services was imposed in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir districts on Saturday and Sundays. 

Movement of people was restricted in these districts for eight days in the month in view of continuing surge in coronavirus cases days after the State allowed most services and businesses to function with restrictions under the Unlock 1.0. 

However, out of 4043 cases recorded during the shutdown period between June 6 and 28, the 11 districts contribution stood at 2697 cases, a staggering 66.7 pc.

While the maximum 770 cases were detected in Ganjam and 584 in Khurda, Cuttack registered 390 cases followed by Jagatsinghpur (194), Jajpur (172) and Balasore (156).

Other six districts - Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda, where the shutdown was not enforced, have registered 964 cases during the period.

“It appears the weekend shutdown had an impact as it has helped to contain the spread as most of the infected persons were from quarantine centres set up in the districts. Though the number of local cases spiked, those were either contacts of previous positive cases or frontline Covid warriors engaged in quarantine centres or hospitals,” a health official said.   

What has set the alarm bell ringing is that the rising number of healthcare workers testing positive for Covid-19 despite containment measures. More than 300 frontline workers have been affected in the State this month.

WHAT LIES AHEAD

  • Depending on the case load it is speculated that the State may extend the weekend shutdown to six more districts

  • Shutdown restriction may be relaxed in Balangir, Nayagarh, Kendrapara and Bhadrak, which have reported less than 100 cases during the June 6-28 period.

  • Area wise containment measures are likely to be implemented in these dists

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus Odisha coronavirus cases
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp