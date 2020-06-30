Former Orissa High Court judge BN Patnaik passes away at 84

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former judge of Orissa High Court Justice Bijoy Narayan Patnaik passed away at his Palaspalli residence here on Sunday.

He was 84 and is survived by his wife, one son and three daughters. Born on July 23, 1936 at Berhampur in Ganjam district, Patnaik obtained his LLB degree from MS Law College in 1957.

He started his practice in Cuttack from March, 1958 to October, 1961. Later, he obtained his LLM degree while in service. He went on to become the District and Sessions Judge of Balasore and Cuttack.

Later, Patnaik was appointed as the Registrar (Administration) of Orissa High Court. He was then elevated as Judge of the HC and transferred to Kerala High Court. On his return to Odisha in 1998, he served as the Chairman of Odisha State Administrative Tribunal. Kerala High Court had also instituted an award under his name, ‘Justice BN Patnaik Award’, for outstanding lawyers, which is given every two years.