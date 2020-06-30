Worry for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation as city COVID-19 tally crosses 300

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing to face the Covid-19 surge, the State Capital crossed 300-mark on Monday with 25 more persons testing positive in the last 24 hours.

Twenty three of these cases were local while two others were in home quarantine. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not been able to trace the source of infection in three local cases.

The cases include a 37-year-old employee of a Government hospital, a 42-year-old service provider of a private hospital and a 50-year-old woman of Ashok Nagar near the Janpath tower.

“Primary contacts of all the individuals have been put under home quarantine. Further contact tracing is in progress in the cases in which the source infection has not been detected yet,” said BMC deputy commissioner Subhendu Sahu.

BMC officials said at least seven cases were reported from slums, while two cases were reported from health establishments.

Four cases were from Baltotasahi slum near passport office. The patients, including a 75-year-old woman, had link with an earlier positive case.

A 22-year-old woman from Laxmi Bazar slum in Siripur and two persons of Hadabai slum in Chakeisiani, having link to previous cases, also tested positive.

Similarly, five persons from Mancheswar, in the age group of 22 to 45 years and four persons of Chakeisiani in the age group of 21 to 80 years, having link to persons tested positive earlier, were found to be infected.

Two members of a family in Samantarapur, one of whom was providing service at a quarantine centre, have tested positive along with a 42-year-old female from Nayapalli.

The Covid tally of the city has reached 314 with 135 active cases. Of the 222 cases reported since June 5, around 120 are local cases, BMC sources said.