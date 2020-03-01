Amit Shah unveils SUM Ultimate Medicare in Bhubaneswar

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Spread across 10 acres of land, nine-storey SUMUM, one of the largest in eastern India, offers comprehensive health care services, including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedure.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the hospital inauguration. Also seen is Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dedicated SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM), a multi-super specialty quaternary care hospital here set up by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), to the public. Addressing the gathering, Shah said such initiatives would bolster the health care sector in the State as the new hospital equipped with modern facilities will cater to the needs of patients seeking advanced care.

There was a need for private sector’s involvement in creating more healthcare infrastructure for the people, he said and added that the Government’s efforts in this direction needed to be complimented by such initiatives.

Spread across 10 acres of land, the nine-storey SUMUM, one of the largest in eastern India, offers comprehensive health care services, including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, maternity care and rehabilitation services for a broad range of medical conditions in over 30 specialties.

Congratulating SOA for the new medical initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoped that it would extend excellent health care facilities to the people of the State. Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the State Government for being supportive to such initiatives and hoped that the new hospital would cater to the requirements of the poor. He urged the Chief Minister to implement ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ in Odisha so that people would not be deprived of medical cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum in Government health facilities across the country.

“SUMUM is not like any corporate hospital. Advanced health care will be available here at a reasonable price. We will offer next-generation treatment in patient-focused and technology-enhanced settings,” said CEO Dr Swetapadma Dash. SOA president Manojranjan Nayak felicitated the Chief Minister, the Union Home Minister and Petroleum Minister on the occasion.

