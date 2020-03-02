Home Cities Bhubaneswar

165 vulnerable spots identified on Bhubaneswar highways

In the rest 161 spots, the NHAI has been suggested to install signages and rumblers to regulate the speed of vehicles and prevent accidents.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After months of delay, the Forest and Environment department has submitted a list of 165 vulnerable spots on highways to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for adopting adequate measures to prevent loss of wildlife due to accidents. The department has also identified 25 black spots along railway tracks in different forest divisions and submitted a proposal to the Railways for construction underpasses and overpasses to check accidental death of elephants and other wild animals.

The vulnerable points on National Highways (NHs) have been identified in 14 forest divisions. Of the 165 vulnerable points, 53 have been identified in Keonjhar division alone. Besides, 27 black spots on NH-59 between Sundhipada and Jurakhaman, and Sripali and Rangapadara stretches in Kalahandi division and 25 on NH-23, 42 and 200 in Dhenkanal division have been detected. The department, based on the report of Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), has proposed construction of underpasses at four locations on the NHs in the State. These are Charbatia-Konark on NH-53 and Toshali Cement farm area and Ragadi on NH-55 and another location on NH-49 in Keonjhar.

In the rest 161 spots, the NHAI has been suggested to install signages and rumblers to regulate the speed of vehicles and prevent accidents.  Similarly, one location in Bamra, two each in Bargarh and Jharsuguda, three in Angul, four in Athamallik, five in Athagarh and eight in Dhenkanal have been identified for construction of animal underpasses and overpasses on railway lines to prevent elephant deaths. Work will be executed by the NHAI and Railways after release of funds by the Ministries concerned, sources said. 
The Forest department was under flak over delay in submission of list of black spots to the NHAI and Railways. The department had also faced severe criticism for failing to prevent accidental death of pachyderms in the State after three elephants were mowed down by a bus in Keonjhar in August last year.
As per a report of the State Government, 34 elephants have been killed due to accidents in three years between 2017-18 and February this year.

Worrying figures
165 vulnerable points on highways
25 black spots along railway tracks
53 in Keonjhar division alone
27 black spots on NH-59
25 on NH-23, 42 and 200 in Dhenkanal division

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar highways Bhubaneswar highways potholes
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp