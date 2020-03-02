165 vulnerable spots identified on Bhubaneswar highways

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After months of delay, the Forest and Environment department has submitted a list of 165 vulnerable spots on highways to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for adopting adequate measures to prevent loss of wildlife due to accidents. The department has also identified 25 black spots along railway tracks in different forest divisions and submitted a proposal to the Railways for construction underpasses and overpasses to check accidental death of elephants and other wild animals.

The vulnerable points on National Highways (NHs) have been identified in 14 forest divisions. Of the 165 vulnerable points, 53 have been identified in Keonjhar division alone. Besides, 27 black spots on NH-59 between Sundhipada and Jurakhaman, and Sripali and Rangapadara stretches in Kalahandi division and 25 on NH-23, 42 and 200 in Dhenkanal division have been detected. The department, based on the report of Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), has proposed construction of underpasses at four locations on the NHs in the State. These are Charbatia-Konark on NH-53 and Toshali Cement farm area and Ragadi on NH-55 and another location on NH-49 in Keonjhar.

In the rest 161 spots, the NHAI has been suggested to install signages and rumblers to regulate the speed of vehicles and prevent accidents. Similarly, one location in Bamra, two each in Bargarh and Jharsuguda, three in Angul, four in Athamallik, five in Athagarh and eight in Dhenkanal have been identified for construction of animal underpasses and overpasses on railway lines to prevent elephant deaths. Work will be executed by the NHAI and Railways after release of funds by the Ministries concerned, sources said.

The Forest department was under flak over delay in submission of list of black spots to the NHAI and Railways. The department had also faced severe criticism for failing to prevent accidental death of pachyderms in the State after three elephants were mowed down by a bus in Keonjhar in August last year.

As per a report of the State Government, 34 elephants have been killed due to accidents in three years between 2017-18 and February this year.

Worrying figures

