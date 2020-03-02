STF’s new avatar to curb crime, fast-track probe

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : If things go as per plan, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police will soon appear in a new avatar with more trained officials and sophisticated technology to add teeth to its investigation. With the rise in number and complexity of organised crimes in the State, it is being contemplated to restructure the STF into two units each to be headed by one SP and managed by three separate teams.

As per mandate, STF is dealing with the investigation, prosecution, intelligence collection related to organised crimes like terrorism, extremism, tender fixing, extortion, inter-district/state gangs of robbers, NDPS cases, kidnappers, illicit arms-ammunition and trade of human organs since 2012. The STF is also handed over investigation of important wildlife cases as per the internal order of Crime Branch. There has been sharp increase in the number of NDPS cases causing major concern for the investigating agency.

“Inadequate manpower in the rank of officers and vast area of jurisdiction are affecting the agency’s performance,” said an officer.

As per plan, the STF will be divided into two units headed by two SPs - one to be in-charge of narcotics and the other for organised crimes. Both the units will have three teams each working under them. Each unit will comprise one DSP, one inspector, two sub-inspectors and five constables besides a 24-member team, including one DSP and one inspector for the headquarters. The separation of Economic Offences Wing (EoW) and STF has also been proposed along with a well-scrutinised induction procedure for officials. Only interested dynamic officers/constables having aptitude for this kind of jobs will be handpicked.

Though STF or similar agencies of other State Police are empowered to investigate cases, they focus more on intelligence collection and rarely investigate saving precious time and resources for prevention and detection of organised crimes. “The STF needs to be restructured if we have to focus on investigation. A proposal has been sent to DGP for approval,” the officer added.

Naveen sanctions Rs 10 lakh for BSF constable

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned a relief of Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house was burnt in the communal violence in northeast Delhi. The Chief Minister was saddened to know that the house of Anees of 9th Battalion was set on fire in the recent violence in Delhi. Naveen spoke to him and consoled about the unfortunate incident, a released issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The constable is working in the 9th Battalion deployed in the Maoist-affected district of Malkangiri. This Battalion of BSF is responsible for the overall security in the Swabhiman Anchal, erstwhile cut-off area, which includes Gurupriya bridge in the district.

Priority areas

Organised criminals involved in tender fixing, extortion and related offences

At present, STF looks into investigation, prosecution and intelligence collection

Inter-district gangs of robbers, drug peddlers, kidnappers for ransom

Gangs involved in illicit supply of arms, ammunition and explosives, and trade of human organs