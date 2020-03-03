Atibadi Samman for Binapani Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent author Binapani Mohanty will be conferred with the prestigious Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman by Odisha Sahitya Akademi for her contribution to Odia literature.



A noted literary figure who carved a niche for herself in the field of Odia fiction writing, Mohanty was awarded the Padma Shri this year.

Her literary career as a story-teller began with publication of ‘Gotie Ratira Kahani’ in 1960. Some of her best stories are ‘Pata Dei’, ‘Khela Ghara,’Naiku Rasta’, ‘Bastraharana’, Andhakarara’, ‘Kasturi Murga O Sabuja Aranya’ and ‘Michhi Michhika’.



It was ‘Pata Dei’ that won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Mohanty in 1990. She has penned three Odia novels and translated Russian folk tales from English to Odia. Apart from Mohanty, 15 other litterateurs will be felicitated by Odisha Sahitya Akademi.



They include Meenaketan Purohit, Padmanava Sahoo, Rabi Mohapatra, Trinath Nayak, Indulata Mohanty and Niranjan Padhi.