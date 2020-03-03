Orissa High Court grants bail to suspended IIC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court granted bail to former IIC of Mahakalpada police station in Kendrapara Shyamaghana Behera who has been in jail following his arrest three months ago in connection with an alleged custodial death.



After absconding for over a year, Behera had surrendered before the SDJM Court, Kendrapara on December 3 last year following a directive of the High Court.

But his bail plea was rejected by the District Sessions Judge Court. While allowing Behera’s bail petition, the Single Judge Bench of Justice BP Routray directed him to be present in court during trial in the case, but left it to the lower court to fix the bail conditions.



On August 26, 2018, the body of Abinash Paital alias Musha of Balana village was found hanging inside a house, 200 metre away from the police station. Abinash was nabbed on theft charges on the previous day.



he police had claimed that Abinash committed suicide after escaping when he was allowed to attend nature’s call. But his family members alleged that he died due to physical torture by Behera.