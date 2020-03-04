Odisha's Utkal University thrust on research activities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University will sign two more MoUs with foreign universities to strengthen research activities and expand student-faculty exchange programme, said Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik here on Tuesday.

Informing this to media persons during the ‘International Conference on Science, Society and Politics in South Asia’ Patnaik said the MoUs will be signed with Northeastern University Boston in US and Heidelberg University in Germany for research and exchange programme in the field of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Management and Business Module and other subjects.

The university had earlier signed four MoUs with Goethe University in Frankfurt and University of Tubingen in Germany, Toronto University in Canada and Northeastern University to strengthen Utkal’s research programme and expand student-faculty exchange programme.

Faculties from foreign universities are also being invited to the university for teaching in various departments. The Vice-Chancellor said the two-day international conference of science society and politics in South Asia will focus on the changing socio-political scenario of the region.



Principal Advisor in Chief Minister’s Office R Balakrishnan said the Geopolitical union of states in SAARC regions should put in more efforts to bring economic prosperity to the region.



Professor at Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium Prof Noel B Salazar and Social Science Professor in JNU Nilika Mehrotra also spoke at the conference.