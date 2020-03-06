One arrested for running  sex racket in Odisha capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Special Task Force of Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly operating a sex racket in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the agency’s sleuths nabbed accused Prashant Kumar Pradhan of Gothapatna from Baramunda bus stand and rescued two women when he was reportedly handing them over to his clients.

They also seized a two-wheeler from him. Pradhan is one of the brokers and an associate of arrested persons Panchanan Padhi, his wife Preeti Padhi and another middleman Keshab Sahoo, said a STF officer. A case was earlier registered, six persons have been apprehended so far and 11 victims rescued. The investigation is on, he added.