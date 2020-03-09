CM Naveen Patnaik announces creation of Women Self Help Groups department

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced creation of Mission Shakti department on the occasion of International Women’s Day for development and empowerment of women.

Reiterating his Government’s commitment to work for ensuring the rights and welfare of women, the Chief Minister said Odisha has already emerged as a frontrunner in the country in achieving women empowerment.

“I would like to announce that Odisha will be the first State to have an exclusive department for women self-help groups,” he said at a function here organised to mark the occasion. He said the Mission Shakti programme for 70 lakh women, the Mamata scheme and 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) launched by the Government had ushered in a new era for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Referring to the encouraging success of women in all fields, from sports to entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister said the State Government has all along been emphasising on steps to empower women.Eminent women like sprint star Dutee Chand, writer Pratibha Ray and film personality Nandita Das have brought glory to Odisha, he said and added that they have become symbols of empowerment and ideals for women of the country.

He said the special nutrition budget introduced in the State this year will primarily focus on the nutrition of women and children. He also felicitated the ICDS of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Gajapati districts on the occasion. The Chief Minister and a number of leaders also took to their twitter handles to wish the women on the occasion. “Be it financial independence or representing the people in Parliament, empowering women has been the cornerstone of our development initiatives. We will continue to work towards championing them in every field and create spaces for their leadership towards progress,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“International Women’s Day is yet another occasion to celebrate the steely resolve of women to excel, serve and inspire. Women today are creating new landmarks and will drive the next wave of growth in India,” Union Petroleum and Steel Minster Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Twitter. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also wished women on the occasion.