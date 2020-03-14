Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar, four held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly operating a sex racket in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency sleuths conducted raids at various places in the city and arrested Bidyapati Saha of Bihar, Din Dayal Rao of Cuttack, Alliuddin Khan of Pipili and Sunil Moharana of Old Town here.

They also rescued five women while the accused were reportedly handing them over to their clients. Sources said two rescued women are from Odisha, while three are claiming to be from Kolkata. The agency is verifying whether women are natives of West Bengal or Bangladesh.

"Keshab Sahoo. Two cars and nine mobile phones were also seized from their possession," said a STF officer. While a case was earlier registered, 10 persons have been apprehended so far and 16 victims rescued. The investigation is on, he added.