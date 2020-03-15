STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Anganwadis shut but hot cooked meals to be served

Agarwal has directed the Collectors to make it mandatory that distribution of rations and eggs are monitored by the mothers committees and jaanch committees.

Self-help groups have been mobilised to propagate the message for personal protection and support Anganwadi workers.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday said even as Anganwadi centres in Odisha are closed till March 31 on account of novel coronavirus, supply of food under Supplementary Nutrition Programme will continue. Morning snacks and hot cooked meals will be provided to children and mothers so as not to disrupt feeding under the nutrition programme, a release of Women and Child Development department said.

Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Social Welfare Aravind Agarwal has urged all district Collectors to monitor supply of rations, eggs and morning snacks to all centres and ensure that the beneficiaries are provided with their required nutrition uninterruptedly.

“In order to ensure entitlement of morning snacks and hot cooked meals to pre-school children in the age group of three to six attending Anganwadi centres, 25 days a month, it must be ensured that rations are provided to all beneficiaries at their households without any fail,” he said in a letter to collectors.

The district social welfare officers (DSWO) have been instructed to furnish certificates at the month-end in this connection citing that all children in the age group of three to six enrolled in the Anganwadi centres have been provided entitled nutrition for 25 days in March.

As many as 46,29,014 beneficiaries, including 18,66,925 children from six months to three years, 20,38,659 children, from three to six years and 7,23,430 pregnant and lactating women have been enrolled through 72,587 Anganwadi centres in the state.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare department has asked to sensitise supervisors, Anganwadi workers and support staff, monitor the health of children with particular attention on flu-like symptoms and ensure hygiene and sanitation at Anganwadi centres.

Self-help groups have been mobilised to propagate the message for personal protection and support Anganwadi workers and ASHA to promote messages on prevention among communities.

