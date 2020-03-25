Bhubaneswar civic body sets up paid quarantine facility for foreign returnees in nine hotels 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced quarantine facility in six more hotels in the Capital for people coming from abroad and need to undergo 14 days quarantine.

The new ‘pay and use’ quarantine facility has been created at Hotel Kamala Inn at Mancheswar, The Urban Park at Kharavel Nagar, Bari International at Nayapalli, Hotel Kalinga at Bapuji Nagar, Bhinna Sakala at Chandrasekharpur and Dream Villa Resorts at Nandankanan.

While the charges to avail quarantine facility in the first two hotels will cost Rs 2,500 plus taxes per day, the charges in other three will be Rs 1,400 plus taxes.

The resort at Nandankanan will charge Rs 900 plus taxes a day to extend this facility to an individual. The stay hotels will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A person can stay for maximum 14 days. With this the total number of ‘pay and use’ quarantine facility in the city has increased to nine.

Earlier, the civic body had announced quarantine facility in three premier hotels of the city -- Ginger at Jaydev Vihar, Empires at Saheed Nagar and Kalinga Ashoka at Kalpana Square where the charges per day is Rs 2,500 plus taxes per individual a day.

The civic body has designate doctors and medical officers who will be in regular contact with the quarantined persons over phone and visit the hotels as per need.

