STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar civic body sets up paid quarantine facility for foreign returnees in nine hotels 

A person can stay for maximum 14 days. Announcing paid quarantine facility in the city for six more hotels, the total number of hotels providing this service has increased to nine. 

Published: 25th March 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced quarantine facility in six more hotels in the Capital for people coming from abroad and need to undergo 14 days quarantine. 

The new ‘pay and use’ quarantine facility has been created at Hotel Kamala Inn at Mancheswar, The Urban Park at Kharavel Nagar, Bari International at Nayapalli, Hotel Kalinga at Bapuji Nagar, Bhinna Sakala at Chandrasekharpur and Dream Villa Resorts at Nandankanan. 

While the charges to avail quarantine facility in the first two hotels will cost Rs 2,500 plus taxes per day, the charges in other three will be Rs 1,400 plus taxes.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The resort at Nandankanan will charge Rs 900 plus taxes a day to extend this facility to an individual. The stay hotels will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A person can stay for maximum 14 days. With this the total number of ‘pay and use’ quarantine facility in the city has increased to nine. 

Earlier, the civic body had announced quarantine facility in three premier hotels of the city -- Ginger at Jaydev Vihar, Empires at Saheed Nagar and Kalinga Ashoka at Kalpana Square where the charges per day is Rs 2,500 plus taxes per individual a day. 

The civic body has designate doctors and medical officers who will be in regular contact with the quarantined persons over phone and visit the hotels as per need.

New facilities

  • Hotel Kamala Inn, Mancheswar

  • The Urban Park, Kharavel Nagar

  • Bari International, Nayapalli

  • Hotel Kalinga, Bapuji Nagar

  • Bhinna Sakala, CSpur 

  • Dream Villa Resorts, Nandankanan

  • Charges per day: From `900 to `2,500 plus taxes including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar quarantine facilities COVID 19 coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp