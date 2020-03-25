STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Online vehicle pass for exempted services: DGP

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police also announced that it suspended manual issue of vehicle passes till an IT platform is developed to automate the process.

Published: 25th March 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel checking I-card of a commuter in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Security personnel checking I-card of a commuter in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha Government imposing total lockdown across the State restricting vehicular movement, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Tuesday said they are developing a web-based system to issues passes for staff of exempted service categories.

However, to ensure that health service remains unaffected during this period, he instructed the district Superintendents of Police and Deputy Police Commssioners of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to allow movement of medical staff in their vehicles without passes till March 27. 

“Due to lack of capacity and other constraints it was not possible to make the pass distribution system robust. However, we are working to develop a web-based system of passes for all exempted categories,” Abhay said and added that as it will take time to develop and stabilise the system, doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel will be allowed to move just by showing valid identity card issued by the Government or private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police also announced that it suspended manual issue of vehicle passes till an IT platform is developed to automate the process.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said the IT platform will be introduced by Wednesday. He said the process of issuing passes to emergency workers was cancelled as people in large numbers gathered at one place to collect it for which maintaining social distance was not possible. 

He advised people not to panic and congregate near police stations to collect passes. “Citizens, who need to travel because of medical emergencies are, being allowed after producing medical papers,” Sarangi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp