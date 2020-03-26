STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Home delivery, circle plan to ensure self distancing in Bhubaneswar

Published: 26th March 2020 10:06 AM

Customers maintain social distancing at Badagada Haat in Bhubaneswar

Customers maintain social distancing at Badagada Haat in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ease heavy rush in haats and vegetable markets in Twin City which continue to witness huge congregations for purchase of essential commodities, Commissionerate Police is planning to implement measures to enforce social distancing strictly and avoid crowding.

Police are holding discussions with traders to sell essential commodities and vegetables from various school premises. They are also encouraging vendors to start home delivery of essentials.

A senior police officer said all vegetable markets in the Twin City have been witnessing heavy rush for the last few days as public made bulk purchases for next fortnight following the lockdown order to check spread of coronavirus.

“We are planing to direct a couple of shopkeepers to operate from the premises of some schools to ease rush at haats and ensure social distancing among the buyers. Discussions are also on to decide whether schools premises can be designated for the purpose,” said a senior police officer.

Police are holding discussions with various traders to ensure social distancing at wholesale and retail markets, including Malgodown in Cuttack. Within three days, new measures will be implemented to maintain social distancing norms strictly.

Now, focus is mainly on ensuring normalcy in essential services for which passes were being provided to exempted categories.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started drawing circles outside shops selling essential commodities in haats, in a bid to practice social distancing during the lockdown period.

CMC sketches home delivery plans

Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Wednesday has put in place a home delivery system for the people of Millennium city. Informing this CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said “We have worked out a system of home delivery of essential commodities in the city after discussion with Big Bazar, Reliance Fresh and Metto Supermarket. The system will help denizens in availing essentials at their home.”

CMC has also notified name of three home delivery service providers and location of the outlets with phone numbers.

