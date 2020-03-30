Farmers join Covid fight

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joining hand with the administration in the fight against coronavirus, some progressive farmers of Puri and Ganjam have taken the responsibility of sanitising public places in their districts. A group of farmers led by Samar Singh of Gop block in Puri district have been disinfecting bus stands, market places, hospitals, police stations and government offices by spraying bleaching powder solution.

“We decided to spray diluted solution of bleaching powder (sodium hypochlorite) or household bleach in public places after reading from newspapers that the white powder has the potential to kill coronavirus and it is safe to use,” Singh said. Besides, use of bleaching as a disinfectant is also approved by the State Government, he added.

As bleaching powder is a harsh cleaner, the standard measurement for preparing the solution is one teaspoon of bleach in one litre water or five tablespoons (1/3 cup) of bleach in five litre of water. The team of 10 volunteers has been using their own sprayers for disinfecting public places and drains of their locality for nearly a week. Inspired by their volunteerism, people in other parts of the district have also taken up sanitisation works in their localities.

The Ganjam district administration has started disinfecting public places in a big way by spraying bleach solution through fire tenders. A Bhubaneswar-based voluntary organisation took the same route to disinfect Lok Seva Bhawan on Sunday. The organisation used chlorine-based solution as disinfectant to sanitise the Secretariat. However, health experts are divided over effectiveness of bleaching power in killing coronavirus.

An OUAT professor on condition of anonymity said “bleaching power is very effective at killing many germs. It will have the same impact on coronavirus.” The problem is that it is stinky and hard to use as it can damage the surface where it is applied, he added. “There is no proof that bleaching power has the power to kill coronavirus. Use of chlorine-based disinfectant inside house is harmful as chlorine gas can create severe pulmonary problems,” said Dr Sanjay Satpathy, a medicine specialist. Regular cleaning with normal disinfectants does a great job in removing all kinds of germs, not just coronavirus. “We should focus on high-touch areas, faucet handles, doorknobs, stair rails and countertops which we touch all the times,” he added.