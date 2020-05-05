No non-essential services from 7 pm to 7 am: BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With lockdown 3.0 effective from Monday, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police have come up with fresh guidelines. While some rules have been eased, some have been tightened further to check spread of coronavirus.

Informing about the new restrictions, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will be strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am in all areas. Only those persons having emergency work or are delivering essential service will be allowed, he said.

All retail shops, except chemists, are restricted after 6.30 pm. With Bhubaneswar still in Red Zone, BMC has asked private offices in the city to operate with only 33 per cent staff and allow remaining employees to work from home.

The civic body in an order allowed functioning of export-oriented units, manufacturing units and industrial estates dealing with essential goods, including manufacture of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and their raw materials along with manufacturing units of IT hardware, packaging and jute industries.

Taxi aggregators - OLA and Uber - have only been permitted to operate for transportation of patients to and from hospitals on specified routes. While four-wheelers will be allowed to carry maximum two passengers, pillion riding is not allowed on two-wheelers.

The Municipal Commissioner said “decision on sale of liquor in the Capital will be taken by Excise department. We have requested the Government to issue a separate notification in this regard,” Chaudhary said.