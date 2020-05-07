CP alert on Aarogya Setu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday warned people not to download Aarogya Setu app by clicking any link forwarded to them on WhatsApp or SMS.Issuing a cyber security alert, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi asked people to download the Aarogya Setu app only from www.mygov.in, Google Playstore and Apple App store.

“Alert on fake Aarogya Setu app. These links are malicious and leading to downloading of an app called ChatMe, which is being used by Pakistan-based groups to take away data,” said the advisory issued by the Commissionerate Police on its twitter handle.

“If anyone receives such link then delete it. In case, an individual has downloaded he/she should factory reset their mobile phone,” said the advisory.Meanwhile, rejecting the charges of Opposition that Aarogya Setu breaches privacy, Information Technology and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the app is completely safe.