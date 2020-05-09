Without registration, returnee migrants keep Cuttack administration on toes for COVID-19 quarantine

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: As migrant workers return home without registration, villagers in parts of Cuttack are in a tizzy while administration on its toes to identify and quarantine them at temporary medical camps (TMCs).

As many as 14 migrants returned from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Surat, Bengaluru and Telangana to their native villages in Salepur block within last five days. However, the alert locals did not allow them entry following which they wandered around their localities.

On being informed, local administration traced all the 14 and put them under quarantine at the TMCs in their respective localities. "The 14 migrants had returned on their own arrangements without registration. We have succeeded in registering 13 of them while one person could not be registered due to lack of Aadhaar card," said an official of Salepur block.

Similarly, another person returned from Kolkata to his native village in Pokharigan panchayat three days back. Local administration put him under quarantine at the TMC set up on the premises of Radhakanta High School at Nuagaon. Many staying at Bhubaneswar, a Covid hotspot, have returned to their villages during the ongoing lockdown and are yet to be screened.

Meanwhile, panic gripped Mirasahi under Katikata panchayat in Nischintakoili block after VSS Nagar’s COVID-19 patient was found to have been stayed at the village for about a month. Project Director of DRDA Abdaal M Akhtar, however, said there is no report of any unauthorised return of migrants in the district. "Every migrant staying in the TMCs has been registered," he added.

