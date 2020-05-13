STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lockdown impact: Paan shops closed, betel vine farmers suffer

With a small land holding of 3 acres, Binod (31) could manage his small family with an average annual income of `2.5 lakh from his betel vines.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Workers harvesting betel leaves at a farm at the outskirts. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Coronavirus and lockdown have come a blow for the betel vine cultivators who have been struggling to recover from the losses after cyclone Fani ruined their crops in the first week of May last year.The extended lockdown has not only disrupted the supply chain but pushed hundred of families depending on betel leaf trade to the brink of poverty. “I had spent around `80,000 to restore and renovate two of my betel vines (pana boroja in local parlance) that were ravaged by the cyclone. My hope of recovering from the loss before the onset of monsoon was blown away by coronavirus pandemic,” said Binod Mandal of Dekani village under Balikuda block of Jagatsingpur district.

With a small land holding of 3 acres, Binod (31) could manage his small family with an average annual income of `2.5 lakh from his betel vines. The fear of 4.0 lockdown is giving him sleepless nights.Similar is the condition of all betel farmers who are in deep distress due to uncertainty of the situation. “While the daily sale has come down to about 30 per cent, the price offered by traders is one-fifth of the actual cost. Earlier, 1,000 leaves were commanding a price of `600. Traders refused to pay more than `150 for the same number of leaves,” Mandal said.

The State Government has given passes to both, betel leaf farmers and traders for supply of ‘paan’ to the market. The relaxation is of no use as there is a ban on opening pan shops, he rued. Widely cultivated in costal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Cuttack and Ganjam, there is a well established market for the heart shaped leaf in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi) and Maharashtra, Mumbai in particular.

There is a drastic fall in the demand from these markets even after relaxation of Covid norms for transportation of agriculture and horticulture items. Betel cultivation being a highly labour intensive farming, a cultivator has to to spend at least `15,000 every month on a vine of 10,000 plants. With no income, the cultivators are facing immense hardship to upkeep their vines.

A highly sensitive crop, the State Government is yet to bring betel vines under specified items for covering it under crop insurance scheme. Apart from providing financial relief, the betel leaf farmers have urged the Government to protect them by bringing the crop under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown impact Odisha farmers Betel leaves pan shops Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp