Cycling grabs space on Bhubaneswar roads amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lockdown has brought bicycles, the eco-friendly mode of transport, back on the roads. While some pedal to work, others use it as an alternative to exercising at gymnasiums.

Though they are still the minority on roads, cyclists can be spotted at different parts of the City now. Several fitness enthusiasts have taken up cycling to stay healthy.

Banker Kishore Naik of Mancheswar area started cycling 15 to 20 kms a day along the Bhubaneswar-Puri Highway soon after the lockdown was announced.

“I used to exercise regularly at a gym. Since, it is closed now, I started cycling to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Some high-end bicycle stores in the City claimed that daily inquiries for new purchase has gone up from 5 to 10 a day post May 4. “Many of the queries are being placed by first time buyers. Very few are looking for an upgrade,” said Ajay Nanda, a store owner. In the absence of autorickshaws and buses, scores of vendors, shop helps, factory workers, daily labourers and peons are cycling to work places.

“Earlier, I used to earn `50/day by repairing bicycles. In the last 15 days, I have witnessed slight increase in my daily earning. Each day, I am earning `250 to `300 by repairing old bicycles. Mostly, labourers, vegetable vendors and small shopkeepers are riding bicycles,” said 50-year-old Harihar Nayak, who runs a repair stall along Cuttack-Puri road.

Meanwhile, officials managing City’s Mo Cycle initiative said “We are receiving at least 5 to 10 queries per day through social media from people regarding resumption of the Mo Cycle services but there challenges in sterilisation of bikes. We have started talking to our operators in this regard,” said an official. Plans are in the pipeline to resume services from Thursday. At present, there are 2,000 Mo Cycles available in the City but lack of funds, cycling tracks and unfavourable geographical conditions had taken a toll on the service.