STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cycling grabs space on Bhubaneswar roads amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Though they are still the minority on roads, cyclists can be spotted at different parts of the City now.  Several fitness enthusiasts have taken up cycling to stay healthy.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh

For representational purposes (Photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lockdown has brought bicycles, the eco-friendly mode of transport, back on the roads. While some pedal to work, others use it as an alternative to exercising at gymnasiums. 

Though they are still the minority on roads, cyclists can be spotted at different parts of the City now.  Several fitness enthusiasts have taken up cycling to stay healthy.

Banker Kishore Naik of Mancheswar area started cycling 15 to 20 kms a day along the Bhubaneswar-Puri Highway soon after the lockdown was announced.

“I used to exercise regularly at a gym. Since, it is closed now, I started cycling to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said. 

Some high-end bicycle stores in the City claimed that daily inquiries for new purchase has gone up from 5 to 10 a day post May 4. “Many of the queries are being placed by first time buyers. Very few are looking for an upgrade,” said Ajay Nanda, a store owner. In the absence of autorickshaws and buses, scores of vendors, shop helps, factory workers, daily labourers and peons are cycling to work places.

“Earlier, I used to earn `50/day by repairing bicycles. In the last 15 days, I have witnessed slight increase in my daily earning. Each day, I am earning `250 to `300 by repairing old bicycles. Mostly, labourers, vegetable vendors and small shopkeepers are riding bicycles,” said 50-year-old Harihar Nayak, who runs a repair stall along Cuttack-Puri road.

Meanwhile, officials managing City’s Mo Cycle initiative said “We are receiving at least 5 to 10 queries per day through social media from people regarding resumption of the Mo Cycle services but there challenges in sterilisation of bikes. We have started talking to our operators in this regard,” said an official. Plans are in the pipeline to resume services from Thursday. At present, there are 2,000 Mo Cycles available in the City but lack of funds, cycling tracks and unfavourable geographical conditions had taken a toll on the service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar cycling Lockdown lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp