Transit shelters prepared in all Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation wards ahead of cyclone Amphan

The civic body has 20 pumps while fire services wing has 27 sets to drain out excess water from low lying areas.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:41 AM

Disaster management officials take stock of the situation ahead of cyclone Amphan in Bhubaneswar

Disaster management officials take stock of the situation ahead of cyclone Amphan in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of cyclone Amphan, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked its Zonal Deputy Commissioners and field officials to keep transit shelters ready in all 67 wards. As many as 67 educational institutions have been readied for the purpose.

"If required we will evacuate people living in kutcha houses and slums to these short-stay facilities for effective handling of the situation," said BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick.

The civic body convened a meeting on Monday to review its preparedness in which officials informed that pump sets were installed at four places - Mallik Complex, Gouri Garden, Paika Nagar and Krishna Garden - vulnerable to waterlogging. Pump sets will be installed in 33 more vulnerable locations.

The civic body has 20 pumps while fire services wing has 27 sets to drain out excess water from low lying areas. A 24x7 multi-agency control room will be set up at BMC office for coordination and monitoring of the situation. Watco has been requested to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city. Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and local MLAs attended the preparatory meeting of the civic body.

TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar cyclone Cyclone Amphan Odisha cyclone
