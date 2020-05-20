STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lockdown 4: Malls to remain shut in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines specifying activities to be allowed in the city during lockdown 4.0 that will continue till May 31. 

Published: 20th May 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Amid COVID-19 threat, malls in town wear a deserted look

Amid COVID-19 threat, malls in town wear a deserted look. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines specifying activities to be allowed in the city during lockdown 4.0 that will continue till May 31. As per the new guidelines, all 11 major shopping malls and business establishments, food courts and commercial outlets operating from more than 40,000 square ft area will remain closed.

Cinema halls and multiplexes too will not open. However, stores selling vegetables, groceries and medicines as well as government and private offices functioning from mall premises will be allowed to operate. Domestic and international flights will operate only for medical services and security purposes. 

Educational institutions, religious places, hotels, motels, lodge and guest houses, other than those used as quarantine facility or for accommodating Covid workers, will remain closed. Gymnasiums, game parlours, swimming pools, parks, bars and auditoriums will also remain closed.  The BMC stated that all other activities not in the prohibitory list will be permitted with riders.

Stadiums and sports complexes will open for players and sportspersons only. Vegetable and grocery markets will function from decentralised places only while use of mask, hand hygiene practices and social distancing is mandatory at shops and workplace. Meanwhile, with liquor shops not finding any mention in the order, BMC officials said no decision on opening of liquor shops in the city has been taken yet. Excise department may take a call in this regard, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation malls remian closed coronavirus lockdown covid 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp