STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Another pangolin smuggling  racket busted, two arrested

Athagarh forest officials on Thursday busted another inter-state pangolin smuggling racket and rescued a live pangolin from Choudwar in Cuttack.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rescued Pangolin in Malkangiri.

Rescued Pangolin in Malkangiri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Athagarh forest officials on Thursday busted another inter-state pangolin smuggling racket and rescued a live pangolin from Choudwar in Cuttack.

The forest team also nabbed two persons in this connection, and seized an iphone and a number plateless two-wheeler worth over ` one lakh from them. The accused, Chandramani Jena (41) from Rajakanika in Kendrapara and Manoj Dalei (43) from Sikharpur in Cuttack, were forwarded to court and later they were sent to Chaudwar jail.

The infant scaly anteater, known as pangopup, was later safely released into the wild within Athagarh forest division.  Acting on a tip off, forest officials led by DFO Sasmita Lenka reached Nuaparana bridge in Choudwar and nabbed the smugglers. Lenka said during preliminary investigation, it came to light that the pangolin was being smuggled to Cuttack from Rairakhol.

The mother of the pangopup was caught by smugglers and kept somewhere in Rairakhol division. “We are in touch with the Rairakhol forest officials for rescue of the mother pangolin and arrest of other persons involved in this racket,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pangolin smuggling pangolin smuggling busted
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp