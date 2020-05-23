STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distressed migrants get help from Odisha cops to reach home during coronavirus lockdown

But, worse was in store for him. Near Visakhapatnam, a group of anti-socials snatched his money, and beat him up.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: They are the heroes in uniform. Working relentlessly under challenging circumstances police have come as saviours for many migrant workers passing through the State by helping them reach their natives places. Earlier this week, three migrant workers were provided transportation support and sent to their home by police. Santosh Das a labourer from Gaya in Bihar was working in a textile factory in Secunderabad of Telangana when the lockdown was imposed. Left with no work and shelter after being asked by the landlord to vacate his rented house, on April 30 he started on his long walk home with savings of Rs 10,000 in his bag.

But, worse was in store for him. Near Visakhapatnam, a group of anti-socials snatched his money, and beat him up. Bruised, dress torn apart and no money in hand, Das resumed his foot journey till he was intercepted by police on the highway near Charampa on May 12. Officer-in-charge of Bhadrak Rural police station Prabhansu Sekhar Mishra said Das was in a pitiable condition. He was shifted to a transit facility in Ranital and provided food by the Sarpanch. Mishra arranged two pairs of clothes for Das and booked his tickets in Rajdhani Express earlier this week as no Shramik Special trains were running between Bhadrak and Gaya. “I was left with no money and begged for food. A couple of persons denied but some provided me sustenance,” Das told TNIE. 

In another incident, two migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh who were working in Chennai decided to walk till their home in Jaunpur district. Amiarika Chauhan and Satish Chauhan started their journey on May 3 and were reportedly stopped by the authorities at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. The duo stayed in a facility there for seven days in the southern city but no transport was allegedly arranged for them.“We and eight other labourers left on foot but the eight others boarded transport vehicles and we were left behind. After staying in Rajahmundry, both of us boarded a transport vehicle till Odisha border for `400 each,” said Amiarika.

At Odisha border they took another vehicle till Bhadrak when police intercepted them on May 14 near Charampa and shifted them to a transit facility in Ranital. Bhadrak Police booked tickets for the duo till Kanpur and they boarded the train on Monday. SI of Bhadrak Police escorted the three in a vehicle to Balasore railway station on Monday.

