STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sex on false promise of marriage not rape, tells Odisha High Court

A woman alleged that a man had promised to marry her and taking advantage of her innocence, established sexual relationship with her and got her pregnant twice.

Published: 23rd May 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside a lower court order that had not granted bail to a person accused of committing rape as it felt that it was apparently ‘erroneous’ to hold that false promise of marriage-induced sexual intercourse amounts to such crime.

Accused G Achyut Kumar had moved the High Court after the Court of Sessions-cum-Special Judge, Koraput-Jeypore rejected his bail plea. While granting him bail on Thursday, Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The factual matrix of the case is based on a prima facie view based on records as so many aspects of the matter are hungry for a thorough trial and till that time, the benefit of bail deserves to be passed on to the appellant.”

The 19-year-old alleged victim had lodged a complaint against Kumar at Patangi police station in Koraput district. She had alleged that Kumar had promised to marry her and taking advantage of her innocence, established sexual relationship with her and made her pregnant twice. On both the occasions, he had terminated her pregnancy by administering medicine. Acting on it, police had booked him for committing rape under section 376 of IPC.

In his judgment, Justice Panigrahi said holding that false promise to marriage amounts to rape appears to be ‘erroneous’ as the ingredients of rape codified under section 375 of IPC (repeat section 375) do not cover the false promise of marriage-induced sexual intercourse.

Justice Panigrahi said, “The intention of law makers is clear on this issue. The rape laws should not be used to regulate intimate relationships, especially in the cases where women have agency and are entering a relationship by choice.”

“It is also equally disturbing, many of the complaints come from socially disadvantaged and poor segment of the society, rural areas, who are often lured into sex by men on false promises of marriage and then dumped as soon as they get pregnant. The rape law often fails to capture their plight,” the judgment said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp