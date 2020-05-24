Sinkhole poses threat to commuters in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Yet another sinkhole opened up in the City even before the onset of monsoon. The two-foot deep sinkhole occurred on Exhibition Ground road at Kharavel Nagar has posed a grave risk to pedestrians and motorists. The length of the sinkhole which was less than a foot a few days back has now doubled raising serious concern among commuters.

Some vendors in the locality said the sinkhole developed after a portion of the road caved in following heavy rain recently. It has also raised concern on the quality of work as the road has been repaired several times in the recent years.

Earlier, a sinkhole was occurred in the middle of VSS Nagar Road leading to panic among locals.

A local passerby said the sinkhole could be life threatening for pedestrians as it has developed on the side of the road. The Public Works Department (PWD) responsible for maintenance of the road is yet to take any measures to repair it. The spot has not been cordoned off to prevent any mishap. BMC City Engineer DS Mohapatra said as the road comes under PWD jurisdiction, they will take up the matter with the PWD officials to fix it. The PWD officials couldn’t be reached for their comments.