STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sinkhole poses threat to commuters in Bhubaneswar

Some vendors in the locality said the sinkhole developed after a portion of the road caved in following heavy rain recently.

Published: 24th May 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

A sinkhole on Exhibition Ground road at Kharavel Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Saturday I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Yet another sinkhole opened up in the City even before the onset of monsoon. The two-foot deep sinkhole occurred on Exhibition Ground road at Kharavel Nagar has posed a grave risk to pedestrians and motorists. The length of the sinkhole which was less than a foot a few days back has now doubled raising serious concern among commuters.

Some vendors in the locality said the sinkhole developed after a portion of the road caved in following heavy rain recently. It has also raised concern on the quality of work as the road has been repaired several times in the recent years. 

Earlier, a sinkhole was occurred in the middle of VSS Nagar Road leading to panic among locals.
A local passerby said the sinkhole could be life threatening for pedestrians as it has developed on the side of the road. The Public Works Department (PWD) responsible for maintenance of the road is yet to take any measures to repair it. The spot has not been cordoned off to prevent any mishap. BMC City Engineer DS Mohapatra said as the road comes under PWD jurisdiction, they will take up the matter with the PWD officials to fix it. The PWD officials couldn’t be reached for their comments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar sink holes
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp