Cyclone 'Amphan' aftermath: Power supply restored in affected districts

BHUBANESWAR: Six days after cyclone Amphan hit several coastal districts, power supply in almost all the affected areas has been restored.

The damage to electrical infrastructure was extensive in the operational areas of Cesu followed by Nesco and Southco disrupting power supply to over 34.38 lakh consumers in seven districts.

“Power supply to 99.76 per cent of the 16.1 lakh affected consumers has been restored in Nesco areas comprising Bhadrak, Balasore and part of Jajpur district and efforts are on to provide electricity to the remaining consumers by Monday night,” said Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Restoration works have been completed in all the affected electrical divisions of Cesu, including Jagatsinghpur, Paradip, Kendrapara, Marsaghai and Nimapara.

Over 26.82 lakh consumers of the distribution utility were affected by the tropical cyclone that brushed past the Odisha coast on May 20.

“We had set a target to complete the restoration work within a week and we did it. This was possible because of our preparation in advance.

The experience from cyclone Fani which caused large-scale devastation came in handy,” the Minister said. Men and materials were pre-positioned at strategic locations of the three discoms and there were coordinated efforts at all levels to minimise dislocation during the restoration works, he added. The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) extended required support to the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is minimising damage to the grid and electrical infrastructure.

As many as 448 33/11 KV substations, including 288 of Cesu, were hit under the impact of the cyclone and 1,26,540 distribution transformers of the three discoms were either fully or partially damaged. Strengthening of the electrical infrastructure will be taken up immediately after the restoration works. As per preliminary report, the damage has been estimated at `320 crore. A final report will be prepared after the restoration works and submitted to the Government, Mishra said.