Community toilets made free for public in Odisha

The outsourced agencies including Sulabh International are collecting user fee in the range of Rs 2 to Rs 10 for maintenance of the facilities.

Toilet

(For representational purposes - File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has made use of public, community and hybrid toilets free in urban areas till August 31. A direction issued to this effect to all Urban Local Bodies by Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, G Mathivathanan stated that general toilets and bathing facilities have to be free of user-fee for public till August 31 without compromising on hygiene standards in those complexes.

“Maintenance cost of the toilet complexes may be appropriately and reasonably compensated by the ULBs,” the direction stated. The outsourced agencies including Sulabh International are collecting user fee in the range of Rs 2 to Rs 10 for maintenance of the facilities. Exchange of money in small denominations in the toilet complexes at this point of epidemic is extremely dangerous and may cause infections to spread, Mathivathanan said. 

The Government warned outsourced agencies stating that those not agreeing for reasonable compensation will be replaced by a self-help group, federation or community interest group as per the provisions of Epidemic Act and other Government regulations in force at present. Corporations, Municipalities and NACs have also been asked to carry out a special drive to give a face-lift to general toilets and match their standards with that of facilities in airports and malls.

The toilets will be given star rating based on the facility they have and maintenance. The upgradation will not only help in preventing infection but will also fetch good score for the State in ODF +, ODF++ and other such rankings carried out in the country, the department officials said.

