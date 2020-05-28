STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Traders make use of expired food in Odisha

With the summer intensifying, sale of outdated drinking water bottles, pouches and different kinds of beverages has picked up pace in the last few days.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

shops

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: As business establishments and shops reopen after two months of lockdown, unscrupulous traders have resorted to the sale of the expired food products stocked with them across rural pockets of the district in absence of enforcement. As per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, a trader is not supposed to sell any consumable product after its expiry date. But traders in rural areas care two hoots for the norms.

With the summer intensifying, the sale of outdated drinking water bottles, pouches, and different kinds of beverages has picked up pace in the last few days. In absence of supply of fresh stocks, dry foods such as noodles, sauce, soups fruit jams jelly, cakes, snacks, and biscuits are now being sold without any consideration for manufacturing date and expiry period.

“After sitting idle for more than two months, what do we do with the products procured before the imposition of lockdown? Some items having short life term (within 3 to 6 months) and became outdated as we could not sell due to the lockdown. Can we toss them away and sustain the loss,” said a shopkeeper. As there is no supply of fresh stock, traders are being forced to sell the existing items. “There is no harm in using such food products,” they argue.

As people buy expired food products, the administration is still stuck in its lockdown mode. “These traders are playing with the lives of innocent people. It is a heinous offense and the Government should take note of it and crackdown. Violators must be booked under stringent provisions of the Essential Commodity Act, 1955,” said a social activist. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, however, said the district administration will launch an enforcement drive to curb the sale of outdated food products besides creating awareness among rural consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha traders expired food
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp