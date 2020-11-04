Active Covid cases drop below 1,500-mark in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid recovery rate remaining higher than the daily caseload in the recent weeks, the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,500-mark on Saturday.The city continued to report less than 100 cases for the third consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 81 cases were reported which is the one of the lowest daily case count in the last three months. The new infections included 62 local cases and 19 from quarantine. Two more persons also succumbed to the virus.

However, 226 persons infected with the virus recovered on the day bringing down the number of active cases in the city to 1,423. Though the new cases pushed the Covid infection count to 29,153, BMC officials said 27,543 persons have already recovered.

The Covid situation in the city is gradually improving and the burden on hospitals has reduced due to less number of active cases. The civic authorities urged people to follow the Covid regulations and practice social distancing norms properly during Unlock 6 to help it in its fight against the coronavirus.