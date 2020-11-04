Dont get carried away by false promises: Niranjan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a day remaining for campaign to end for the November 3 bypoll to Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik urged the voters not to get carried away by the false promises made by ruling BJD and BJP and make the Congress candidates victorious. Patnaik alleged that all the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made promises before every election, but they are forgotten once the polling day is over.

Similarly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also has a long list of promises which he never kept. “Naveen Patnaik is Chief Minister of Odisha since the last 20 years. Was he not in charge of Tirtol and Balasore Sadar constituencies during the period”, Patnaik asked and alleged that Naveen had made similar promises during the bypoll to Bijepur assembly constituency, but he forgot his promise to personally monitor development of the area once polling was over.