Ekamra Kshetra project: Govt sets Nov-end deadline for land acquisition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has stepped up Ekamra Kshetra project work and looks to complete a major portion before Mahashivaratri on March 12, 2021 to enable devotees to get the serene experience of viewing the Mahadeep.5T secretary VK Pandian on Saturday visited the Lingaraj temple in the early hours to make an on the spot review of the progress. He directed the officials to expedite the work and set a target of November end for completion of land acquisition for the project. It was learnt from review that 80 per cent of land acquisition for the project has already been completed.

The 5T secretary said that widening of all access roads should get a final touch before Mahashivaratri. He also directed officials to complete the new alternate roads to the Lingaraj temple for convenience of devotees. Development of the roads will help the construction of pedestrian pathways around Bindu Sagar. It was decided that access to the temple will be through e-vehicles so that there will be no pollution and smoke near the temple.

Progress of work of the new road from Lingaraj market to Taleswar Chhak, connecting road from Lingaraj market to Bindusagar, development of eastern plaza in front of the temple and northern plaza at northern gate, bus parking near Brajabandhu Kalyan Mandap, development of Badheibanka and drainage from temples were reviewed.

So far, land of Gopaltirtha and Shankarananda mutts has already been acquired. After acquisition of remaining buildings and land, devotees will have a clear view of Bindusagar from the northern gate of Lingaraj temple.The open space will enable the devotee to see the temple and Bindusagar together. It was decided that eco-friendly waste disposal methods will be implemented to keep the premises clean. Besides, pilgrims facilities and amenities were discussed.

Mahashivaratri being the main festival of Lord Lingaraj, officials were instructed to keep that as a target for completion of many components of the overall plan for benefit of devotees. Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Prem Chandra Chaudhary and senior officials were present.