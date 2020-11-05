Diya sale at roadside banned, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation designates spaces

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the State Government across Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday prohibited roadside sale of diyas (earthen lamps) in the State Capital.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said sale of diyas has not been banned but vendors will not be allowed to sell the lamps by the roadside to prevent unnecessary public gathering during this pandemic situation.

The enforcement will remain in force from November 10 to November 30. “Open spaces have been earmarked where temporary stalls will be allowed,” the Municipal Commissioner said. The corporation, with the help of the General Administration department, has identified 16 locations where diyas will be sold.

The stalls will come up in earmarked spaces at Patia, Damana, Chandrasekharpur, Naharkanta, Pahala, Sahid Nagar, Laxmisagar, Pokhariput, Aiginia, Nayapalli and Jagamara.

Chaudhary said five enforcement squads formed by the Covid body at zonal level will crack down on any illegal sale of firecrackers or roadside sale of diyas in the city. Announcements will be made through public address systems to raise awareness among vendors and the public in this regard.

The BMC Commissioner informed that SOP is also being worked out for Kalyan mandaps where the civic body has allowed marriage bookings with a maximum ceiling of 200 people. The Commissioner also clarified that as per Government order, wedding procession will not be allowed in the city for effective management of the situation.