STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Diya sale at roadside banned, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation designates spaces

The BMC Commissioner informed that SOP is also being worked out for Kalyan mandaps where the civic body has allowed marriage bookings with a maximum ceiling of 200 people.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image of diyas used for representational purpose only.

Image of diyas used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the State Government across Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday prohibited roadside sale of diyas (earthen lamps) in the State Capital.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said sale of diyas has not been banned but vendors will not be allowed to sell the lamps by the roadside to prevent unnecessary public gathering during this pandemic situation.

The enforcement will remain in force from November 10 to November 30. “Open spaces have been earmarked where temporary stalls will be allowed,” the Municipal Commissioner said. The corporation, with the help of the General Administration department, has identified 16 locations where diyas will be sold.

The stalls will come up in earmarked spaces at Patia, Damana, Chandrasekharpur, Naharkanta, Pahala, Sahid Nagar, Laxmisagar, Pokhariput, Aiginia, Nayapalli and Jagamara.

Chaudhary said five enforcement squads formed by the Covid body at zonal level will crack down on any illegal sale of firecrackers or roadside sale of diyas in the city. Announcements will be made through public address systems to raise awareness among vendors and the public in this regard.

The BMC Commissioner informed that SOP is also being worked out for Kalyan mandaps where the civic body has allowed marriage bookings with a maximum ceiling of 200 people. The Commissioner also clarified that as per Government order, wedding procession will not be allowed in the city for effective management of the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar BMC
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp