STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DMF funds to be utilised for welfare of people: Odisha CM

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) will be utilised for welfare of the people.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) will be utilised for welfare of the people.Inaugurating the mini-hydro power project at Singhanali in Keonjhar district through video conference, the Chief Minister said the State grid will get 100 million units of power from this project.

Stating that the project is a milestone in green and renewable energy sector, the Chief Minister said such small energy projects will help the State tackle the environment that changes well. Implemented by the Hyderabad-based Baitarani Power Project Pvt Ltd, it will benefit the people of Anandapur.

Stating that Keonjhar has made immense contribution to the State as well as national economy, the Chief Minister said the government is taking steps for overall development of the district. Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Premananda Nayak, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Chief Minister DMF District Mineral Foundation
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp