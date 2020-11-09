STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reverses decision on scholarship cut

The decision of the government to slash the scholarship money had come in for severe criticism.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak from different quarters, the State government on Sunday announced that there will be no cut in post-matric scholarships given to SC/ST students for higher studies.
A release issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the SC and ST students will avail the post-matric scholarship as per the existing provisions.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department to put the resolution on this matter issued on Saturday on hold and immediately return the file to the CMO for a detail review. The government has slashed the scholarships provided to the BTech students from Rs 60,000 to Rs 25,000, while the scholarship for MTech students has been reduced from Rs 66,000 to Rs 25,000. 

Similarly, scholarship for Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) has been slashed from Rs 45,000 to `25,000, while that of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has been cut from Rs 40,000 to Rs 25,000. Cuts in the scholarships have also been made in several other courses. The decision of the government to slash the scholarship money had come in for severe criticism. Sources said though the decision to slash the scholarship amount had been taken earlier, it was notified only on the day of the bypolls to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly constituency on November 3.

The post-matric scholarship programme for SC, ST and OBC students is a Centrally-funded scheme implemented by the state governments. However, the fund flow has now reduced because of the tight financial situation forcing the State government to cut the scholarship amount. Sources said the post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students is being underfunded. The number of beneficiaries under the scheme has decreased from 5.8 million in 2016-17 to 3.3 million in 2018-19.

The inadequate budget allocation is because of the gap between the funds demanded by the Social Justice and Empowerment department and those approved by the Ministry of Finance. In 2019-20, the department had asked for Rs 7,125 crore but got an allocation of Rs 2,927 crore, a shortfall of Rs 4,198 crore. Budget for the the post-matric ST scholarship has also decreased similarly.

Reduced amount

BTech: From Rs 60,000 to Rs 25,000
MTech: From Rs 66,000 to Rs 25,000
BMS: From Rs 45,000 to Rs 25,000
MCA: From Rs 40,000 to Rs 25,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Naveen Patnaik Odisha scholarship cut reverse
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp