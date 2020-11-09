Pragativadi Pradyumna Bal created special identity in politics: Odihsa CM Naveen Patnaik

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Logo of Pradyumna Bal Relief Committee being unveiled on Sunday

Logo of Pradyumna Bal Relief Committee being unveiled on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday paid tributes to eminent socialist leader and founder of Odia daily Pragativadi Pradyumna Bal on his 88th birth anniversary. Addressing a function to mark the occasion through video conference, the Chief Minister said Bal had created a special identity for himself in politics, social service and journalism. Bal who started his public life as a student leader always gave importance to values in life and never compromised on them, he said.

The Chief Minister praised the Pradyumna Bal Relief Committee for working on welfare of underprivileged and lauded their felicitation of 10 Covid warriors. Stating that the society is now changing rapidly and there is change in every field, he said, “The changes can be beneficial for everyone if we keep intact the values.” He congratulated eminent social worker Krishnarani Bose for getting this year’s Pradyumna Bal Samman.

Paying rich tributes to Bal, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said Bal fought for self-respect of Odia youths and welfare of the downtrodden and poor people throughout his life. He was one of the great persons who gave direction to the State’s evolution after Independence. “His ideals and values have become more relevant in present society and we should go forward basing our lives on these,” he said.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was the chief speaker while Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena was the guest of honour. Founder of KISS and KIIT and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta presided over the function.

