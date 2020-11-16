ECoR to get railway shield for third time 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been selected for the most prestigious Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Best Zonal Railway Shield-2020 for all round performance among all the zones in Indian Railways. ECoR will receive the shield for the third time.

Earlier, it had bagged the award for all round performance in 2008-09 and 2015-16. The shield instituted in the memory of freedom fighter and former union minister late Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant is given every year to a zonal railway, whose performance is adjudged to be best amongst all zones.

ECoR loaded 200.85 million tonne freight in 2019-2020, which was an increase of 4.73 per cent over the previous financial year. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will hand over the shield during railway national award function.