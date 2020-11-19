60 per cent cops in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack have antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sixty per cent (pc) personnel of Commissionerate Police may have developed antibodies against coronavirus, says the second round sero survey conducted by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

During the seroprevalence survey, 52 per cent police personnel in Bhubaneswar and 45 per cent in Cuttack were found to have developed antibodies.

About 153 samples were drawn from Cuttack and 151 from Bhubaneswar of which 69 and 79 personnel respectively have antibodies. Samples were also drawn from asymptomatic personnel which were added to the final calculation.

During the first round of the survey in August, only 5 per cent of the personnel were found having antibodies. Over 1,000 personnel of the Commissionerate Police have been infected by the virus in both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar so far and the number of active cases stands below 25 now.

On an average, 25 to 30 police personnel have been coming for tests every day and two or three among them are testing positive. Earlier, at least 50 personnel were undergoing the test daily and positive rate was high.

The Commissionerate Police attributed the reduction in the number of COVID cases in the Twin City to daily tests, close surveillance, engaging recovered personnel in frontline duties, among other reasons. "A testing centre has been set up at the Reserve Police Line in the city. Antigen tests of personnel of various police stations are being conducted every day and RT-PCR testing camps are being organised every 15 to 20 days," he said.

Police personnel having mild and moderate symptoms are being shifted to COVID Care Centre set up in Chandaka and their health is monitored round the clock by the doctors of police hospitals.The health of personnel in home isolation is also being monitored regularly by the doctors.

This apart, DGP Abhay sanctioned about Rs 10 lakh to Commissionerate Police from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to procure medicines for the personnel contracting the infection.