Bhubaneswar's Bakul Foundation to hold session with author Anna Leader

The event will be live streamed by the foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Bakul Foundation will curate an interactive session with a prominent author from Luxembourg Anna Leader on Thursday to get exposure to the small yet culturally rich country.

The event will be the first session in ‘Travels and Novels’ series under which, the foundation has decided to start interaction with eminent authors from different countries to know more about their culture. 

The event will be live streamed by the foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube. The interaction with Anna will also mark the virtual summit to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on the day, which is taking place after a gap of 20 years, the foundation said in a release. 

Anna will be in conversation with author and Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Shubha Sarma. Anna has been awarded the Stephen Spender Prize for Poetry in translation in 2013 and 2015 under-18 category and the 2019 Harvill Secker Young Translators’ Prize by Penguin Random House. 

Comments

