STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha gets 'Best Marine State' award

The Minister said the seafood exports from the State has increased by 78 pc in the last 5 years from Rs 1,817 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3,243 crore in 2019-20.

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo

Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo (Photo| Facebook/ Arun Sahoo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eyeing for six-fold growth in seafood exports to Rs 20,000 crore, the State government is facilitating infrastructure development such as improvement of fishing harbors to meet the target, said Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Arun Sahoo.

“Odisha has a huge potential to augment exports of seafood. We have set a target to increase the seafood export by six times to give a boost to the income of the people in the fish trade,” said Sahoo on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

Addressing a function here, the Minister said that the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Odisha has shown an impressive growth of 18.98 pc with production of around 8.16 lakh tonnes of fish during 2019-20. The average annual growth rate of the fish production in the State over the last 5 years is over 14 pc, he added.

The Minister said the seafood exports from the State has increased by 78 pc in the last 5 years from Rs 1,817 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3,243 crore in 2019-20. The State exported over 66,000 tons of seafood, the majority of which is frozen shrimp. He said the Odisha received the ‘Best Marine State’ award and Kalahandi district received the Best District award in Inland fisheries from the Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.

The ‘Best Marine State’ award carries a financial incentive of Rs 10 lakh while the ‘Best Inland District’ award for Kalahandi District carries a financial incentive of Rs 3 lakh. He said the Fisheries department has plans ready to enhance shrimp production by harnessing brackish water resources through leasing.

The results of Mo Pokhari and the scheme to lease out panchayat ponds t o women SHGs are very encouraging. The Minister felicitated two fishermen, two women SHGs, two primary fishermen cooperative societies, and two successful entrepreneurs for improved fish production both inland and brackish water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Best Marine State Minister Arun Sahoo
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp