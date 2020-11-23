STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

KIIT holds virtual convocation, 7,135 students get degrees

A total of 7,135 students of 2019-20 graduating batch of KIIT Deemed to be University received their degrees during the 16th annual convocation held on virtual mode on Saturday.

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Guests and officials at 16th annual convocation of KIIT.

Guests and officials at 16th annual convocation of KIIT. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A total of 7,135 students of 2019-20 graduating batch of KIIT Deemed to be University received their degrees during the 16th annual convocation held on virtual mode on Saturday. The students received their degrees virtually from chief guest Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is the founder of Grameen Bank and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.  

During the event, the university conferred Honoris Causa degrees of DLitt on Ravi Shankar and CMD of Ircon International Ltd SK Chaudhary, and Honoris Causa degree of D.Sc on Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta said Prof Yunus is relentlessly working for a world of three zeroes - zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions. “You are entering a new phase of life. Education is a long and difficult journey but it makes you capable to transform the world”, Prof Yunus told the graduating students. 

Prakhar Priyesh and Roshan Ojha of BTech and Srishti Raj of MTech won the founder’s gold medals for their outstanding all-round and academic performances. Similarly, 23 students were awarded chancellor’s gold medal while 28 students received vice- chancellor’s silver medal.  PK Bal memorial gold medal, PPR gold medal, Nanibala memorial gold medal and Shri Krushna Chandra Panda memorial gold medal were also given on the occasion. About 95 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees in the annual convocation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIT
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp