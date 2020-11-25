Man arrested for cheating job aspirants in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested a man for collecting Rs 10.65 lakh from job aspirants on the pretext of providing them employment in countries like Germany, Switzerland, Dubai, Nigeria and Singapore.

The accused Md Ansari of Airfield area was running a placement agency, Irsat Management and Service private limited, in Bhimatangi.

One of the job aspirants, Samarendu Rout of Tirtol had lodged a complaint with Airfield police against Ansari on Monday. Preliminary investigation suggests that Ansari has cheated 14 persons.