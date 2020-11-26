CRPF jawan thwarts snatching bid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel came to the rescue of a couple when four motorcycle-borne miscreants attempted to snatch chain from the woman under Nayapalli police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Panda of Ganjam district boarded a bus along with his wife and daughter from Bhanjanagar on Tuesday night to visit a relative staying at Nayapalli Brit Colony. When they stepped out of the bus at about 4.30 am at CRPF Square, the miscreants waylaid Panda’s wife and attempted to snatch chain from her. CRPF jawan Tankadhara Behera, who also travelled in the same bus, confronted the anti-socials, following which they were forced to retreat.

Behera visited the city to attend a three-day training programme at CRPF camp here. “I did not know that the person who came to our rescue was a jawan. He helped me in confronting with the goons,” said Panda. However, no police complaint was lodged in this regard.