Use dustbins or lose trade license, Bhubaneswar civic body warns traders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vendors and shopkeepers not placing dustbins in front of their shops for public use will lose their trading license, warned Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner for Sanitation Suvendu Sahoo said use of dustbin is mandatory for the traders and vendors and the move is aimed at improving the city’s sanitation. The BMC has hired security personnel to help the civic body staff in enforcement.

In the first phase, awareness will be created among shopkeepers to keep dustbins and request consumers to use it to prevent littering.

However, in the second phase, surprise inspections will be carried out and the security personnel would recover fine from the violators. And in the third phase, the shop or commercial establishment will be sealed and trade license cancelled.

Five enforcement teams formed in three zones of the city will also be engaged to check use of dustbins at commercial spaces.