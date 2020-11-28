STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on Bhubaneswar AIIMS night shelter resumes

The attendants are forced to spend nights on the hospital campus due to lack of affordable accommodation facilities.

Published: 28th November 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The construction work of the much awaited night shelter for attendants of patients on the premises of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar resumed on Friday following intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw.The work had come to a halt following a dispute over escalation of project cost and shortage of labourers in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The homestay is being built by Nalco at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

The construction agency Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and funding company Nalco agreed on various disputes, including cost of construction, scope of work and monitoring process after Vaishnaw intervened and took up the matter with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi. 

The works resumed after Nalco released its due of Rs 6 crore and outstanding payment was made. The construction of the night shelter is expected to be completed by March next year, said Vaishnaw. He latter visited the trauma center and discussed the fire fighting measures and faculty positions with the AIIMS authorities. 

The shelter house will provide accommodation to over 500 attendants of patients, who come here from far of places for healthcare. The attendants are forced to spend nights on the hospital campus due to lack of affordable accommodation facilities.

